© Epiroc Electronics Production | February 04, 2019
HANZA signs global manufacturing agreement with Epiroc
HANZA Holding ABhas signed a global manufacturing agreement with Epiroc regarding deliveries of assembled mechanics and subsystems to the company's mining equipment. The agreement is multiannual.
"Epiroc has launched an extensive sustainability program to help reduce global environmental impact, HANZA's business model with manufacturing clusters that can produce complete systems reduces transportation and increases resource utilization, helping us in that work," says Martin Karlsson, Global Strategic Sourcing Manager at Epiroc, in a press release. ”HANZA has a very broad offer, which means we can reduce the number of suppliers and instead increase the added value. This provides economies of scale for us as our supplier gets substantial business with a larger overall commitment.”
"Epiroc is a very interesting customer for us, as our proximity can be combined with competitive manufacturing in different technologies," says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions at HANZA. ”Of course, it is also inspiring to be a part of the implementation of their future strategy.”
