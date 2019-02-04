© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

OMRON Nohgata is now Advantech Technologies Japan

Advantech says it has completed its 80% stake acquisition of OMRON Nohgata, a subsidiary of OMRON Corporation.

OMRON Nohgata will now be known as Advantech Technologies Japan (ATJ) . ATJ is located in Nogata Fukuoka Japan, focusing on application markets in factory automation, machinery, and medical sectors. ATJ will be led by the current management team and will join Advantech’s Embedded IoT Business Group (EIoT SBG) in developing new products and integrating sales resources. With this acquisition, Advantech will effectively expand its embedded system market share in Japan and enhance its localised manufacturing services capability, a press release reads. “Japan is Advantech’s strategic market for IoT business opportunities. It is our view that there are big opportunities in both industrial and IoT markets given the strong and advanced industrial demand. Japan-based industrial customers generate stable demand and moderate growth in embedded system markets annually. The current core business of ATJ is Design & Manufacturing Services (DMS) for domain customers such as healthcare, robotics industry, and machine builders," says Mr. Miller Chang, the president of Embedded IoT Group, in the release.