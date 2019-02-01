© smart eye Electronics Production | February 01, 2019
Smart Eye receives 14 design wins from a global Korean OEM
Eye tracking technology producer, Smart Eye AB, has secured 14 design wins from a new customer. Production start is set for 2020 and the estimated order value may exceed SEK 150 million (EUR 14.47 million).
The customer is still unnamed but is described as a global Korean OEM and the order consists of 14 vehicles, with a production start in 2020. The order value is estimated to exceed SEK 150 million for the 14 models, based on product life cycle volume projections. The life cycle revenue potential of all programs for the global Korean OEM may exceed SEK 2,0 billion (EUR 192.94 million). “We’re not only entering the dynamic Korean market as a supplier to an automotive giant, well-known as an industry benchmark in quality, but at the same time we’re also making our first inroad into the mass market. Our previous design wins were all high-end cars in the premium segment. Now for the first time we’ve been awarded a nomination for no less than 14 models, with a wide variety of types firmly rooted in the mass market segment. This is a clear validation that our strategy of supplying all segments of the automotive industry works, and it’s also an indication that the automotive industry is adopting driver monitoring faster than we previously expected,” says Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz, in a press release. Smart Eye will deliver its driver monitoring system (DMS), an in-car AI function facilitating better driver safety and driver experience.
