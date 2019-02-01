© SMD TEC

Jumiko invests in new Essemtec technology

Dutch Jumiko BV, located in Emmen, is investing in a new SMD line in order to meet the growth in demand for LED applications.

Jumiko accumulated more than 25 years of knowledge and expertise in the emergency lighting and LED lighting. The company offers a range of products and services, tailor-made if required by the end-user. And in order to be able to respond quickly to the market demand and to ensure a short time to market, the lighting and fixtures are not only developed, but also produced in house.



“In recent years we have seen enormous growth in customer demand and especially with LED applications,” says Jan Oelen, owner of Jumiko, in a press release. “In order to fully meet to the market request, we recently decided to invest in an SMD line.”



Previously, the company outsourced part of the SMD production, but due to a combination of logistical and quality issues, Jumiko decided to bring this in-house. The challenge for Jumiko was to find a good solution for a production that has a combination of large and small production batches, simple and more complex PCBAs..



“Making a choice was not easy, because there is a wide range of manufacturers, and price and ease of use also play an important role,” according to Jan Oelen. "However, the click with Smd-Tec and the Essemtec machine was immediately made. It just fit all our expectations and within a few weeks we sealed the deal.”



The Essemtec Fox Pick & Place machine ensures that Jumiko can work quickly, easily and with the highest accuracy. It’s driven with high end linear motors, and the platform can grow with the company because it can be equipped with 1, 2 or 4 placement heads.



“To complete the SMT line, Jumiko also invested in a screenprinter and the Essemtec RO300 reflow oven, and can now go for maximum output at the best possible quality,” says Tom Van Tongelen, owner of Smd-Tec.