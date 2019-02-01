© mikael damkier dreamstime.com General | February 01, 2019
Supplyframe acquires Buymanager - expands in Europe
Supplyframe says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Buymanager, a sourcing and product cost management software for the electronics manufacturing industry.
The acquisition of Buymanager aims to accelerate Supplyframe’s supply chain software position and significantly expand opportunities in the European market.
“Buymanager is a premier European brand in the sourcing and product cost management space. The addition of Buymanager will enhance our position by enabling customers the flexibility of both on-premise and cloud solutions” saidsaysSteve Flagg, CEO at Supplyframe, in a press release.
Loïc Biarez, founder and CEO of Pertilience, sought to both accelerate growth and expand their offering to other markets. As a result, the brand has been seeking out potential industrial partners.
"When I met Steve Flagg, the CEO of Supplyframe, I felt we shared the same values and drive for entrepreneurship. The complementarity of our offerings, a shared strategic vision and the desire to work together made it obvious to me that by combining forces we would create a lot of value for the electronics supply chain” Loïc Biarez, explains in the release.
Pertilience – now a fully-owned subsidiary of Supplyframe Inc – is continuing to develop its Buymanager offering, with the leadership of Loïc Biarez.
“Buymanager is a premier European brand in the sourcing and product cost management space. The addition of Buymanager will enhance our position by enabling customers the flexibility of both on-premise and cloud solutions” saidsaysSteve Flagg, CEO at Supplyframe, in a press release.
Loïc Biarez, founder and CEO of Pertilience, sought to both accelerate growth and expand their offering to other markets. As a result, the brand has been seeking out potential industrial partners.
"When I met Steve Flagg, the CEO of Supplyframe, I felt we shared the same values and drive for entrepreneurship. The complementarity of our offerings, a shared strategic vision and the desire to work together made it obvious to me that by combining forces we would create a lot of value for the electronics supply chain” Loïc Biarez, explains in the release.
Pertilience – now a fully-owned subsidiary of Supplyframe Inc – is continuing to develop its Buymanager offering, with the leadership of Loïc Biarez.
Smart Eye receives 14 design wins from a global Korean OEM Eye tracking technology producer, Smart Eye AB, has secured 14 design wins from a...
Jumiko invests in new Essemtec technology Dutch Jumiko BV, located in Emmen, is investing in a new SMD line in order to meet the...
Supplyframe acquires Buymanager - expands in Europe Supplyframe says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Buymanager, a sourcing...
USI to build a new plant in southern China USI – Universal Scientific Industrial – announces that it plans to set up a new plant in...
Annual silicon shipments hit record high, market exceeds $10B Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 increased 8% YoY to a record high, while 2018 worldwide silicon revenue jumped 31% during the same period, topping the USD 10 billion mark for the first time since 2008, according...
Kitron receives communication order EMS provider Kitron has received an order for a new product within industrial...
Sono Motors partners with Bosch for car connectivity German mobility provider Sono Motors has entered into a partnership with Bosch. The...
BorgWarner strengthens its presence in India and Southeast Asia BorgWarner announces that the company has officially opened its expanded facility in Kakkalur...
Siemens opens robotised and digitised battery module factory in Norway Siemens has officially opened its new robotic battery module factories in Trondheim, Norway...
North American PCB sales growth ends 2018 up 8.7% Sales growth among North American PCB companies bounced back in December and...
Foxconn is having second thoughts about US investment EMS giant Foxconn is reportedly reconsidering its plans to produce LCD display panels at its to be built Wisconsin campus.
NEVS and Koenigsegg form strategic partnership Two Swedish carmakers, NEVS and Koenigsegg, are together forming a strategic partnership...
Apple spent $60 billion with 9000 US suppliers in 2018 Just over a year ago, component manufacturer Finisar was awarded USD 390 million from...
Uniti is turning to Israel in search of partners Uniti, the tiny little electric car from Sweden, is reportedly looking for Israeli business...
Sanmina feels the momentum The EMS provider is can look back at a solid first quarter for fiscal 2019. The company saw...
US issues criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO During a press event, the US Department of Justice announces that it is pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei; and the company’s CFO, Wanzhou Meng.
Sanmina's CFO David Anderson plans to retire Sanmina Corporation's CFO, David Anderson, has announced plans to retire from...
USD 9 billion mega merger for Entegris and Versum Materials Entegris, a supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the...
FLIR Systems Purchases Aeryon Labs for USD 200M Oregon’s FLIR Systems Inc. has acquired Aeryon Labs Inc., a developer of high-performance...
EM-motive is now in the hands of Bosch Bosch is now assuming full control of EM-motive, a European manufacturer of...
Hands-off with new approval for Zenuity Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden
Evergrande buys majority stake EV battery maker Evergrande Health Industry Group – part of the Chinese property developer Evergrande...
Most ReadLoad more news