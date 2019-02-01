© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Supplyframe acquires Buymanager - expands in Europe

Supplyframe says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Buymanager, a sourcing and product cost management software for the electronics manufacturing industry.

The acquisition of Buymanager aims to accelerate Supplyframe’s supply chain software position and significantly expand opportunities in the European market.



“Buymanager is a premier European brand in the sourcing and product cost management space. The addition of Buymanager will enhance our position by enabling customers the flexibility of both on-premise and cloud solutions” saidsaysSteve Flagg, CEO at Supplyframe, in a press release.



Loïc Biarez, founder and CEO of Pertilience, sought to both accelerate growth and expand their offering to other markets. As a result, the brand has been seeking out potential industrial partners.



"When I met Steve Flagg, the CEO of Supplyframe, I felt we shared the same values and drive for entrepreneurship. The complementarity of our offerings, a shared strategic vision and the desire to work together made it obvious to me that by combining forces we would create a lot of value for the electronics supply chain” Loïc Biarez, explains in the release.



Pertilience – now a fully-owned subsidiary of Supplyframe Inc – is continuing to develop its Buymanager offering, with the leadership of Loïc Biarez.