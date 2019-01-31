© Kitron

Kitron receives communication order

EMS provider Kitron has received an order for a new product within industrial communication. Annual revenues related to the order are NOK 25 million (EUR 2.58 million) for at least five years.

Production will take place at Kitron's plants in Lithuania and China. The unnamed customer is described as a rapidly growing supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). "This is an existing customer trusting us with an entirely new product, adding to our current partnership. Due to the industrial nature of the product, it needs advanced board protection. This is an example of Kitron's ability to provide the best production services for particularly demanding customers," says Kitron COO and Sales Director Israel Losada Salvador, in a press release