© Sono Motors Electronics Production | January 31, 2019
Sono Motors partners with Bosch for car connectivity
German mobility provider Sono Motors has entered into a partnership with Bosch. The technology and service company will provide the Sion's central control unit and a software-based solution for its intelligent networking.
The electric car with solar integration - the first ever to go into series production - has been designed with maximum efficiency for the user, offering car, ride, and power sharing, the company states in a press release
The Sion's data connection with the cloud will be managed by a connectivity control unit (CCU) from the automotive supplier and by the Bosch Automotive Cloud Suite, which will also support a number of functions in the goSono app from Sono Motors. Cloud connectivity will also act as a basis for digital mobility services, such as charging electric cars and the eCall automated emergency call function.
"The mobility of the future must be devised in such a way that it is more climate and resource preserving and be considerably more efficient than it has been so far," says Roberto Diesel, Chief Technology Officer at Sono Motors, in the press release. "Private vehicles remain unused for 23 hours per day on average. They worsen the problems of limited inner-city parking space and are often used by one person alone. The integrated mobility functions are therefore a core part of our car concept."
Sono Motors recently announced Continental as the supplier of the Sion's electric drive system and ElringKlinger as its partner for battery development and production. The company has so far received around 9'300 partially paid preorders for the Sion. Production is scheduled to commence at the end of 2019.
