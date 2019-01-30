General | January 30, 2019
Zuken to aquire Vitech Corporation
Zuken has entered into an agreement to purchase Vitech Corporation for an undisclosed amount. Vitech is a solutions company based in Blacksburg, Virginia, United States, specialising in systems engineering, with products and services directed at the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) market.
As product complexity continues to increase, companies are adopting MBSE tools and processes to better define product requirements, structure and behaviour. Vitech Corporation’s GENESYS product is a MBSE software tool that incorporates the key components of building a complex system involving people, processes, data, and documentation.
Zuken is a global provider of electrical and electronic design, and data management solutions to a range of industries that includes automotive, transportation, aerospace and consumer electronics.
Siemens opens robotised and digitised battery module factory in Norway Siemens has officially opened its new robotic battery module factories in Trondheim, Norway...
North American PCB sales growth ends 2018 up 8.7% Sales growth among North American PCB companies bounced back in December and...
Foxconn is having second thoughts about US investment EMS giant Foxconn is reportedly reconsidering its plans to produce LCD display panels at its to be built Wisconsin campus.
NEVS and Koenigsegg form strategic partnership Two Swedish carmakers, NEVS and Koenigsegg, are together forming a strategic partnership...
Apple spent $60 billion with 9000 US suppliers in 2018 Just over a year ago, component manufacturer Finisar was awarded USD 390 million from...
Uniti is turning to Israel in search of partners Uniti, the tiny little electric car from Sweden, is reportedly looking for Israeli business...
Sanmina feels the momentum The EMS provider is can look back at a solid first quarter for fiscal 2019. The company saw...
US issues criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO During a press event, the US Department of Justice announces that it is pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei; and the company’s CFO, Wanzhou Meng.
Sanmina's CFO David Anderson plans to retire Sanmina Corporation's CFO, David Anderson, has announced plans to retire from...
USD 9 billion mega merger for Entegris and Versum Materials Entegris, a supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the...
FLIR Systems Purchases Aeryon Labs for USD 200M Oregon’s FLIR Systems Inc. has acquired Aeryon Labs Inc., a developer of high-performance...
EM-motive is now in the hands of Bosch Bosch is now assuming full control of EM-motive, a European manufacturer of...
Hands-off with new approval for Zenuity Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden
Evergrande buys majority stake EV battery maker Evergrande Health Industry Group – part of the Chinese property developer Evergrande...
North American semi equipment industry posts December 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11...
Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based JV Rheinmetall and BAE Systems have signed an agreement to create a joint UK based military...
Jenoptik wins two major North American automation orders Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of the Jenoptik Group, has been awarded two new...
Intel releases 2018 Q4 and full-year financial report Intel Corporation has reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, including...
High-tech component maker Magneti Marelli ramps up output, adds... Magneti Marelli, developer and manufacturer of high-tech components for the automotive...
Report: Apple purges more than 200 employees from Project Titan CNBC is reporting that Apple has dismissed upwards of 200 employees this week from...
Michigan Paves Way for Waymo to Grow Self-Driving Technology Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) voted to approve Waymo’s request for a...
Volkswagen bolsters battery research with investment in Forge Nano Steadily beetling forward with its EV offensive, Volkswagen Group has invested USD 10 million in the Colorado startup, Forge Nano.
