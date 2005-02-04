Powerbox opens office in China

The Powerbox Group, which consists of the development and manufacturing division Powerbox and the distribution division Craftec, has opened up a new office in Kunshan, situated 48 km northwest of Shanghai, China.

The Kunshan area is a rapidly developing region that is already host to a number of large international companies, including SCI Electronic,Amertron, and TYCO Electronics. In tune with the trend these years, a number of the Powerbox Group's customers are moving their production to China.To best be able to continue to service the needs of these customers, the Powerbox Group has decided to open up a local office in China.“Having a local office in China makes it easier to provide our customers with the service they are used to”, says Powerbox international's CEO, P. O. Mannerford and continues,“30 years of existence, has shown us that many problems can often be avoided if both buyer and seller speaks the same first language, and understand each other's culture”.



Another reason for opening the new office has of course also been the fact that the Chinese market is experiencing significant growth these years, and is expected to be one of the fastest growing areas in the next decade.



Besides functioning as a local sales office, the Kunshan office will also be functioning as a purchasing centre for the entire Powerbox Group.The office will also be handling logistics and quality control for components and products before they are delivered to customers or our offices around the world. To run the new Kunshan office the Powerbox Group has employed Mr. Roy Zhang as Manager of Operations. Roy Zhang has previously held positions as both Product and Manufacturing Manager.



The Powerbox Group founded in 1974 today has 30 years experience in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of power supply solutions to the electronic industry, predominately in the high technology sector of the market.The product offering includes a wide range of standard power supplies as well as extensive capabilities in offering customized power solutions.The Group is having a global presence based upon the headquarters in Sweden and from its subsidiaries in 15 countries covering Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.