Apple spent $60 billion with 9000 US suppliers in 2018
Just over a year ago, component manufacturer Finisar was awarded USD 390 million from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund to expand production of a critical part of the TrueDepth camera system, introduced with iPhone X.
Finisar turned an unoccupied building in Sherman, Texas into a living operation full of people who will supply that future business. The plant will produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers — or VCSELs — for Apple, powering features such as Face ID and Animoji.
However, Finisar is just one example of Apple’s investment[/url-u] in US job growth and manufacturing. In 2018 alone, the Cupertino company spent USD 60 billion with 9’000 American component suppliers and companies, an increase of more than 10% from the year before, Apple states in a press release.
The touch sensitive glass for iPhone and iPad is made by Corning at a 65-year-old facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Cincinnati Test Systems in Ohio designed a first-of-its-kind equipment to ensure iPhone is water resistant. And Broadcom in Fort Collins, Colorado, Qorvo in Hillsboro, Oregon and Skyworks in Woburn, Massachusetts, are all making wireless communication hardware that enables global connectivity.
