Uniti is turning to Israel in search of partners

Uniti, the tiny little electric car from Sweden, is reportedly looking for Israeli business partners as the company evaluates manufacturing in the company.

The company is looking to set up a vehicle manufacturing facility in Israel. Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne, told Israeli Calcalist that he is looking for local business partners interested in starting manufacturing operations in Israel, and later marketing the Swedish company’s vehicles in the region. Uniti has on several different occasions made it clear that the company puts a lot of emphasis on efficiency, sustainability as well as simplicity. Horne elaborated to Calcalist explaining that the company does not want to control the manufacturing of its vehicles, but rather share its expertise and knowledge with with company’s wanting to establish localised manufacturing facilities.