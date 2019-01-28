© Versum Materials via Twitter General | January 28, 2019
USD 9 billion mega merger for Entegris and Versum Materials
Entegris, a supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, and Versum Materials Inc., a specialty materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, have combined in a merger of equals, resulting in a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $9 billion, based on the closing prices of Entegris and Versum Materials on January 25, 2019.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019.
According to the joint venture’s newly created website, under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will retain the Entegris name and “function as a premier specialty materials company for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. It is expected to have a full suite of diversified product offerings including advanced materials, specialty gases, micro-contamination control, advanced materials handling, and delivery systems and services.”
The company will be headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, a Boston surburb, with a “strong operational presence” in Tempe, Arizona.
Also listed on the site are the pending leadership roles. Current Entegris CEO Betrand Loy and CFO Greg Graves will assume those same roles at the newly formed company, while Versum Materials General Counsel Michael Valente will serve as general counsel.
In a statement issued this week, company officials remarked that considering the two companies’ complementary portfolios, customers stand to benefit from enhanced technical capabilities, and the merger will result in the world’s first “comprehensive and effective end-to-end materials solutions provider across the entire semiconductor manufacturing process.”
