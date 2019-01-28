© Bosch

EM-motive is now in the hands of Bosch

Bosch is now assuming full control of EM-motive, a European manufacturer of electric motors.

Bosch and Daimler set up EM-motive GmbH as a fifty-fifty joint venture in 2011. Since then, it has manufactured some 450’000 electric motors. “For Bosch, the complete acquisition of EM-motive is the next logical step on the path to becoming the market leader for electromobility. It’s a chance to establish an even broader presence in the market,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of its Mobility Solutions business sector, in a press release. Right from the establishment of the joint venture, Bosch secured an option to acquire the shares – a complete takeover was thus already an option. The change in ownership structure will not have any immediate effect on the roughly 340 EM-motive associates currently working at the locations in Stuttgart and Hildesheim, Germany. “The company’s electric motors already feature in vehicles made by Daimler, Porsche, Fiat, Volvo, Peugeot, and StreetScooter, among others. With this move, Bosch above all intends to acquire new customers in the rapidly growing global market,” adds Dr. Mathias Pillin, member of the Powertrain Solutions executive management responsible for the electric-vehicle market segment. The existing company EM-motive GmbH will be transferred to Robert Bosch GmbH. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the acquisition.