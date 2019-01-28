© zenuity

Hands-off with new approval for Zenuity

Zenuity, gets approval for self-driving tests on public roads in Sweden

Transportstyrelsen, the Swedish Transport Agency, has approved the application from Zenuity, the joint venture between Veoneer and Volvo Cars, to do tests with self-driving cars on Swedish highways. The tests will be done by trained drivers, with their hands off the steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80 km/hour.



The routes that have been approved are E4 between Stockholm and Malmö, road 40 between Jönköping and Gothenburg, and E6 between Gothenburg and Malmö.



"This approval takes us one step closer towards unsupervised cars on the roads in the future. They are also essential for collecting important data and improve our active safety functions in order to make it real," says Dennis Nobelius, CEO at Zenuity, in a press release.