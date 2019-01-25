© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Jenoptik wins two major North American automation orders

Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of the Jenoptik Group, has been awarded two new orders which together amount to slightly above EUR 12 million in North America, underlining a strong order entry start in 2019.

Mid 2018 Jenoptik acquired Prodomax, a specialised industrial engineering firm that focuses on machine integration and process automation in the automotive industry, located in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. Jenoptik’s Light & Production division has always been a player in the automotive market; however, with Prodomax’s know-how in engineering and integrating complex turn-key automation equipment, Jenoptik can now offer even more advanced manufacturing solutions.



The first order is from an unnamed Tier 1 automotive client for two of their manufacturing plants located in the southern United States. The scope of supply includes several assembly lines incorporating material processing and material handling solutions. The second order is for an assembly project to be delivered and commissioned in mid-2019 for a production increase on a General Motors program.