January 25, 2019
Intel releases 2018 Q4 and full-year financial report
Intel Corporation has reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, including approval by directors of a 5% increase in its cash dividend to USD 1.26 per-share on an annual basis.
The board declared a quarterly dividend of USD 0.315 per-share on the company’s common stock, which will be payable on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 7. In a statement release today, Intel CFO and Interim CEO Bob Swan said, “2018 was a truly remarkable year for Intel with record revenue in every business segment and record profits as we transform the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever. In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue, expanded earnings and previewed new 10nm-based products that position Intel to compete and win going forward. Looking ahead, we are forecasting another record year and raising the dividend based on our view that the explosive growth of data will drive continued demand for Intel products.” Other details of note included in the earnings report:
- Fourth-quarter revenue stands at USD18.7 billion, up 9% YoY; full-year revenue set a record of USD 70.8 billion, up 13%, YoY
- Q4 earnings per share stand at USD 1.12 (1.28 on a non-GAAP basis); achieved record full-year operating income, net income and EPS
- Generated a record USD 29.4 billion cash from operations, USD 14.3 billion of free cash flow and returned nearly USD 16.3 billion to shareholders
- Expecting record 2019 revenue of approximately USD 71.5 billion and first-quarter revenue of approximately USD 16 billion
