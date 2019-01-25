© luchschen dreamstime.com

High-tech component maker Magneti Marelli ramps up output, adds jobs in Michigan

Magneti Marelli, developer and manufacturer of high-tech components for the automotive industry, plans to further strengthen its R&D, technology, and professional labor capabilities by expanding its existing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The company announced that it is hiring new employees, constructing new labs and adding machinery. More than USD 12.5 million is expected to be generated through private investment, along with the creation of 106 jobs. In total, the project will result in a USD 1.59 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Magneti Marelli, founded in Italy in 1919, has 85 manufacturing plants, 15 R&D centers and 31 application centers in 20 countries. The company chose Michigan over competing sites in several states. The city of Auburn Hills has offered staff time in support of the project. Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel said, “This new investment will allow Magneti Marelli to continue developing technologies that will contribute to the advancement of mobility. We are excited about Magneti Marelli’s reinvestment and the additional jobs it will bring to Auburn Hills.”