© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Report: Apple purges more than 200 employees from Project Titan

CNBC is reporting that Apple has dismissed upwards of 200 employees this week from Project Titan, its autonomous vehicle group.

In the CNBC report, an Apple spokesperson acknowledged the layoffs and said the company still sees opportunity in the space:



“We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple,” the spokesperson said.



Apple brought former Tesla engineering vice president and Apple veteran, Doug Field, aboard in August to lead Titan, along with Bob Mansfield, Apple’s senior VP of technologies. CNBC also reported that the recent dismissals “were seen internally as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership.”



Other employees who were impacted by the restructuring of Project Titan are staying at Apple but moving to different parts of the company.



As of press time, Apple had not issued an official press release on this week’s Project Titan dismissals.