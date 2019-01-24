© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Kongsberg divests Evotec to meet regulatory requirements

As a result of the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, Kongsberg Gruppen has entered into an agreement with Rome AS to divest Kongsberg Evotec.

The acquisition has been made to meet regulatory requirements regarding competition in the market for seismic vessel deck equipment. In July 2018, Kongsberg Gruppen announced the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, a supplier of maritime technology products.



Evotec is divested to ensure regulatory approval of the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine which has a unit that covers Evotec’s market area. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction. Closing date will be January 21, 2019.