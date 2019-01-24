© Melecs

Austria-based Melecs and Prettl Electronics strike partnership in Mexico

EMS provider Melecs EWS GmbH has become 70% majority shareholder of PRETTL Electronics Querétaro S.A. de C.V.

The partnership calls for Melecs to command the entrepreneurial leadership, while Prettl remains minority shareholder and strategic partner. The deal also enables Melecs to continue to advance recent efforts toward growth and internationalization.



Melecs has reported that the deal will bring new customers in the fields of white goods, automotive, and industry, and it can now offer existing customers manufacturing capacity in North America. For the Prettl Group, a strategic partner has been gained that is well-known in the automotive and household appliance business. The alliance forms the basis for even more intensive cooperation with the Prettl Group, in particular with PAS in the white goods sector.



Regarding the recent deal, Melecs EWS CEO Bernhard Pulferer said, “Following the opening of a new USA sales office in spring of 2018, Melecs can provide even more intensive support to the market and local customers and with this majority stake; it represents an important step in the strategic global positioning of the Melecs Group.”