CBAK Energy signs supply agreement with Customer S

China-based lithium battery manufacturer and electric-energy solution provider CBAK Energy has reached a supply agreement with Customer S, a manufacturer of clean energy storage and management systems in California, according to CBAK.

The agreement calls for Customer S to purchase a minimum of 19 million units of 26650 lithium batteries between 2019 and 2021 from CBAK Energy, for use in Li-Ion based energy storage products. CBAK Energy will supply the batteries through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd., a specialized high-power battery provider in Dalian, China. The 26650 lithium battery is found in various types of electric vehicles, electric tools, and energy storage. CBAK Energy CEO Yunfei Li commented that the agreement is taken as encouragement that CBAK should continue to invest in both lithium battery R&D and the expansion of its battery production lines.