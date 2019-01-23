© TT electronics

New VP appointment at TT's IoT business

TT Electronics says it has appointed Steve Carr to the role of VP of Sales and Marketing for the company’s IoT Solutions business unit (which most of you might remember as Stadium Group).

TT's IoT Solutions business unit offers design and manufacturing capabilities in wireless connectivity, power supplies and human machine interface (HMI) technologies, as well as electronics assembly services, with teams operating in the UK, Sweden and China. This new position has been created to spearhead business opportunities and to drive future growth for company in the IoT market, which is forecasted to reach USD 745 billion in 2019 and surpass the USD 1 trillion mark by 2022, according to market intelligence firm IDC. Most recently Steve was Global Head of Marketing at electronics distribution specialist Premier Farnell, focused on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and neural networks for IoT, and was a member of the IoT Council at Farnell. During his three years at Premier Farnell, Steve was also VP of the Technology Product Group, responsible for the design and manufacturing organisation, and for marketing new technologies across multiple geographies. “Steve’s deep experience and understanding of the IoT sector, both at a commercial and technology level, plus his strong leadership skills, will be invaluable in driving and achieving our strategic goals for growth, with the aim of positioning TT as a prevalent player in IoT. We extend him a very warm welcome to our management team,” says Charlie Peppiatt, EVP IoT Solutions.