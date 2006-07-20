Electronics Production | July 20, 2006
World Wide Packets and SwitchCore enter a volume purchasing agreement
SwitchCore, the creator of Ethernet-based integrated network devices for data switching within and between networks, and World Wide Packets, a leading provider of Carrier Ethernet solutions, today announced that the companies have entered into a volume purchasing agreement.
World Wide Packets use SwitchCore's flagship product, Xpeedium, in their advanced Ethernet systems solutions. The product offering will supply broadband connections between enterprise locations and a state-of-the-art Ethernet-based transmission network, enabling customers to access a wide range of value-added business applications. Ethernet switching in the access and aggregation networks provides the resiliency that is required to restore services as well as deliver unmatched bandwidth scalability in services ranging from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps. The new purchasing agreement between SwitchCore and World Wide Packets will supply Xpeedium specifically for volume orders.
"We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with an Ethernet pioneer such as World Wide Packets. It was one of the first companies to develop and provide products for Gigabit Ethernet delivery, products which are now delivering superior Carrier Ethernet services to businesses and communities around the globe, says Erwin Leichtle, CEO of SwitchCore. "SwitchCore and World Wide Packets have collaborated on design efforts for our respective products for a couple of years and look forward to this continued relationship. "
"As our business continues to expand, we have seen increased demand from our global customer base for the highest quality switching devices in the market. SwitchCore provides just that and at a cost-effective price point," says David Curry, President and CEO of World Wide Packets. "We are pleased to enter into this agreement to offer our customers the scalable, flexible, cost-efficient network equipment needed to deliver superior Carrier Ethernet services that are driving new revenue streams for service providers."
"We have great expectations on our agreement. There is strong potential that World Wide Packets will be one of our major customers," said Erwin Leichtle.
The Xpeedium and Xpeedium2/Pro family of products help World Wide Packets customers accelerate Carrier Ethernet adoption as the broadband connection of choice. Because it complies with MEF14 certification, World Wide Packets offers services that enable reliable, cost-effective Quality of Service (QoS), resiliency and scalability in delivering Carrier Ethernet services to customers. By using SwitchCore to integrate Layer 2-based Ethernet switching technology, World Wide Packets' LightningEdge products provide explicit QoS, providing end-users with a solution that scales to meet increasing bandwidth demands.
This order must have came as a relief for the Switchcore managers as the company most recently presented very weak results with a heavier loss and with a lower expectation about this year's outcome.
