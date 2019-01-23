© norebbo dreamstime.com

NEO Tech & QT Ultrasound partner to deliver ultrasound platform

Southern California EMS provider NEO Tech has entered into an engineering and manufacturing partnership with QT Ultrasound, which is introducing the FDA-approved QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner to the market.

In the announcement, QT Ultrasound’s Chief Product Officer Nasser Pirshafiey stressed the “critical nature” of the partnership, especially with regard to the need for supply chain scalability. NEO Tech will build electronic sub-assemblies for QT Ultrasound’s QTscan product platform, a non-invasive breast imaging tool with true 3D transmission ultrasound using no compression or radiation. The tool makes use of biomarkers for the early assessment of breast health, but is not a replacement for screening mammography, the company said. NEO Tech’s suite of service solutions will help the company achieve scalable manufacturing for its evolution in ultrasound technology products, namely, the delivery of DFM and test engineering services that will make QT Ultrasound’s advanced ultrasound tool more manufacturable. QT Ultrasound is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.