© Harley Davidson General | January 23, 2019
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric Motorcycle
When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western European dealerships in August, it will be with a Samsung SDI prismatic battery powering it.
The two companies began collaborating on the project in 2014.
In fact, the bike will be outfitted with two batteries: the main battery and a smaller 12-volt lithium-ion battery that powers the lights, controls, horn and instrument display.
The bike, displayed at CES 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this month, easily blends in with its traditional counterparts at first glance (a plus for those who may not be entirely comfortable riding a bike that screams “I’m electric!”). Instead of a gas tank, perched between the rider’s legs is the housing containing the battery, and where the lithium ion cells are cooled by cast-aluminum fins.
But it will likely be all the bike’s drivers who will appreciate the placement of the motor and battery: low in the frame, which results in a lower center of gravity for improved control and handling. Newbies, thinking of trying the LiveWire as an entry point into motorcycling, will like that there is no clutch, and therefore no shifting to contend with; it’s just a smooth twisting motion of the throttle, forward or back, to speed up or slow down.
In a published statement recently, Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Kim Jeong-wook said, “Batteries are the driving force of continuous innovation in transportation.”
As reported recently, other fun facts about Harley’s LiveWire include:
• 110 miles on a charge
• 0 to 60 mph <3.5 seconds, with 100% of motor torque instantly available
• A unique high-speed sound (no thumping roar of traditional Harleys), created to increase fellow (car) drivers’ awareness of the bike
• Enhanced connectivity, allowing drivers to share information and track location
• Fast-charging battery from the same CCS connector that cars use
Harley Davidson isn’t alone in the realm of traditional motorcycle mega-brands shifting into the EV market; Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has recently announced similar plans.
In fact, the bike will be outfitted with two batteries: the main battery and a smaller 12-volt lithium-ion battery that powers the lights, controls, horn and instrument display.
The bike, displayed at CES 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this month, easily blends in with its traditional counterparts at first glance (a plus for those who may not be entirely comfortable riding a bike that screams “I’m electric!”). Instead of a gas tank, perched between the rider’s legs is the housing containing the battery, and where the lithium ion cells are cooled by cast-aluminum fins.
But it will likely be all the bike’s drivers who will appreciate the placement of the motor and battery: low in the frame, which results in a lower center of gravity for improved control and handling. Newbies, thinking of trying the LiveWire as an entry point into motorcycling, will like that there is no clutch, and therefore no shifting to contend with; it’s just a smooth twisting motion of the throttle, forward or back, to speed up or slow down.
In a published statement recently, Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Kim Jeong-wook said, “Batteries are the driving force of continuous innovation in transportation.”
As reported recently, other fun facts about Harley’s LiveWire include:
• 110 miles on a charge
• 0 to 60 mph <3.5 seconds, with 100% of motor torque instantly available
• A unique high-speed sound (no thumping roar of traditional Harleys), created to increase fellow (car) drivers’ awareness of the bike
• Enhanced connectivity, allowing drivers to share information and track location
• Fast-charging battery from the same CCS connector that cars use
Harley Davidson isn’t alone in the realm of traditional motorcycle mega-brands shifting into the EV market; Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has recently announced similar plans.
NEO Tech, QT Ultrasound Partner to Deliver Scalability for Ultrasound... Southern California EMS provider NEO Tech has entered into an engineering and manufacturing...
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric... When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western...
HFM and Elaphe team up on electric hub motor solution Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur GmbH (HFM), a company specialising in...
Toyota and Panasonic to establish EV battery JV The companies are aiming to create a business structure for the stable supply of competitive...
Daimler to expand its global battery production network In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
MAHLE acquires transmission specialist MAHLE is taking over the transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe...
Sandvik acquires supplier of battery electric vehicle solutions Sandvik acquires privately owned Artisan Vehicle Systems, manufacturer of battery...
Filtronic and Quintel ink distribution deal Maryland-based Filtronic has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North...
Foxconn advances plans for Wisconsin’s technology ecosystem In a letter to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this week, Foxconn outlined key highlights of the company’s achievements in Wisconsin in 2018 following its decision last year to broaden its...
Mercedes-Benz Cars considers car assembly in Egypt Mercedes-Benz Cars has plans to start a new assembly plant in Egypt. “Egypt is an...
Chinese drone manufacturer uncovers employee fraud The drone manufacturer says that it has uncovered several cases of corruption within the...
Christian Koenen expands production capacity Demand for complex, highly precise printing tools for electronics manufacturing is...
Tesla starts the year with layoffs – 3000 employees to go In an open letter to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk says that the electric carmaker is...
Fossil Group to sell smartwatch technology to Google’s Fossil Group says that its plan to sell USD 40 million worth of intellectual property (IP) related...
Admiral Cable Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to New Mexico Taiwan-based Admiral Cable ended 2018 by announcing it will expand to Santa Teresa...
Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar... Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place...
Epec Strikes Deal with Lavallee Machining Epec LLC has agreed to purchase certain assets from Lavallee Machining, a...
Continental breaks ground for powertrain plant in India The German technology company has held a groundbreaking ceremony of its...
Blackstone to invest €200 million in German battery production Swiss based Blackstone Resources AG announces that is setting up a new subsidiary – Blackstone Research GmbH – in the city of Erfurt in Germany, with the aim to start manufacturing EV batteries close to the European...
Wiliot Scores Funding for Battery-Free Bluetooth Sensor Tags On the heels of its recent demonstration of the sticker-sized Bluetooth sensor...
Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing... Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies...
SMTC Corp receives contract from the United States Navy EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that its subsidiary, MC Test Services, was recently...
Most ReadLoad more news