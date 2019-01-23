© Harley Davidson General | January 23, 2019
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric Motorcycle
When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western European dealerships in August, it will be with a Samsung SDI prismatic battery powering it.
The two companies began collaborating on the project in 2014. In fact, the bike will be outfitted with two batteries: the main battery and a smaller 12-volt lithium-ion battery that powers the lights, controls, horn and instrument display. The bike, displayed at CES 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this month, easily blends in with its traditional counterparts at first glance (a plus for those who may not be entirely comfortable riding a bike that screams “I’m electric!”). Instead of a gas tank, perched between the rider’s legs is the housing containing the battery, and where the lithium ion cells are cooled by cast-aluminum fins. But it will likely be all the bike’s drivers who will appreciate the placement of the motor and battery: low in the frame, which results in a lower center of gravity for improved control and handling. Newbies, thinking of trying the LiveWire as an entry point into motorcycling, will like that there is no clutch, and therefore no shifting to contend with; it’s just a smooth twisting motion of the throttle, forward or back, to speed up or slow down. In a published statement recently, Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Kim Jeong-wook said, “Batteries are the driving force of continuous innovation in transportation.” Once on the roads the new LiveWire is said to be able to do 110 miles on a charge, compare this to the range of the Tesla model 3 which can go 310 miles on a charge. The bike is also said to be able to do 0 to 60 mph within 3.5 seconds; which seems fast enough. While there wont be any classic Harley sound coming from this bike – no thumping roar – it will have a "unique high-speed sound", created to let fellow (car) drivers’ know you're about to leave them in the dust. On the more hightech side of things the bike will be fitted with enhanced connectivity, allowing drivers to share information and track location. Harley Davidson isn’t alone in the realm of traditional motorcycle mega-brands shifting into the EV market; Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has recently announced similar plans.
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners