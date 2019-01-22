© Pixabay Electronics Production | January 22, 2019
Toyota and Panasonic to establish EV battery JV
The companies are aiming to create a business structure for the stable supply of competitive batteries to various automakers.
Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation have officially announced that the companies are forming a joint venture company related to the automotive prismatic battery business.
The new company is currently pending approval from the competition-law authorities in the countries and regions concerned, but both Toyota and Panasonic expect to establish the new JV by the end of 2020. Toyota will own 51% of the new JV and Panasonic will own the remaining 49%, the companies disclose in a joint press release.
The scope of the joint venture's business operations will cover research, development, production engineering, manufacturing, procurement, order receipt, and management related to automotive prismatic lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and next-generation batteries.
Toyota will equipment and personnel to the joint venture in the areas of development and production engineering related to battery cells. Panasonic will transfer equipment, other assets, liabilities, personnel, and other items in the areas of development, production engineering, manufacturing (at plants in Japan and in Dalian, China). Panasonic will also take care of procurement, order receipt, and management functions related to the automotive prismatic battery business. The two companies will transfer a total of 3’500 employees.
The batteries produced by the joint venture will be sold to various automakers through Panasonic.
The new company is currently pending approval from the competition-law authorities in the countries and regions concerned, but both Toyota and Panasonic expect to establish the new JV by the end of 2020. Toyota will own 51% of the new JV and Panasonic will own the remaining 49%, the companies disclose in a joint press release.
The scope of the joint venture's business operations will cover research, development, production engineering, manufacturing, procurement, order receipt, and management related to automotive prismatic lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and next-generation batteries.
Toyota will equipment and personnel to the joint venture in the areas of development and production engineering related to battery cells. Panasonic will transfer equipment, other assets, liabilities, personnel, and other items in the areas of development, production engineering, manufacturing (at plants in Japan and in Dalian, China). Panasonic will also take care of procurement, order receipt, and management functions related to the automotive prismatic battery business. The two companies will transfer a total of 3’500 employees.
The batteries produced by the joint venture will be sold to various automakers through Panasonic.
NEO Tech, QT Ultrasound Partner to Deliver Scalability for Ultrasound... Southern California EMS provider NEO Tech has entered into an engineering and manufacturing...
Samsung SDI Battery to Power LiveWire: Harley Davidson’s First Electric... When Harley Davidson’s LiveWire rolls out of select North American and Western...
HFM and Elaphe team up on electric hub motor solution Hanseatische Fahrzeug Manufaktur GmbH (HFM), a company specialising in...
Toyota and Panasonic to establish EV battery JV The companies are aiming to create a business structure for the stable supply of competitive...
Daimler to expand its global battery production network In the course of the electric initiative Mercedes-Benz Cars will build a battery factory at the Polish site in Jawor and with that further extend its global battery production network of up to nine factories.
MAHLE acquires transmission specialist MAHLE is taking over the transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe...
Sandvik acquires supplier of battery electric vehicle solutions Sandvik acquires privately owned Artisan Vehicle Systems, manufacturer of battery...
Filtronic and Quintel ink distribution deal Maryland-based Filtronic has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North...
Foxconn advances plans for Wisconsin’s technology ecosystem In a letter to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this week, Foxconn outlined key highlights of the company’s achievements in Wisconsin in 2018 following its decision last year to broaden its...
Mercedes-Benz Cars considers car assembly in Egypt Mercedes-Benz Cars has plans to start a new assembly plant in Egypt. “Egypt is an...
Chinese drone manufacturer uncovers employee fraud The drone manufacturer says that it has uncovered several cases of corruption within the...
Christian Koenen expands production capacity Demand for complex, highly precise printing tools for electronics manufacturing is...
Tesla starts the year with layoffs – 3000 employees to go In an open letter to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk says that the electric carmaker is...
Fossil Group to sell smartwatch technology to Google’s Fossil Group says that its plan to sell USD 40 million worth of intellectual property (IP) related...
Admiral Cable Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to New Mexico Taiwan-based Admiral Cable ended 2018 by announcing it will expand to Santa Teresa...
Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar... Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place...
Epec Strikes Deal with Lavallee Machining Epec LLC has agreed to purchase certain assets from Lavallee Machining, a...
Continental breaks ground for powertrain plant in India The German technology company has held a groundbreaking ceremony of its...
Blackstone to invest €200 million in German battery production Swiss based Blackstone Resources AG announces that is setting up a new subsidiary – Blackstone Research GmbH – in the city of Erfurt in Germany, with the aim to start manufacturing EV batteries close to the European...
Wiliot Scores Funding for Battery-Free Bluetooth Sensor Tags On the heels of its recent demonstration of the sticker-sized Bluetooth sensor...
Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing... Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies...
SMTC Corp receives contract from the United States Navy EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that its subsidiary, MC Test Services, was recently...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news