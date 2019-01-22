© mikael damkier dreamstime.com General | January 22, 2019
MAHLE acquires transmission specialist
MAHLE is taking over the transmission specialist ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe GmbH, based in Eching, near Munich in Germany. With this step, the technology group is further developing its competence in the entire powertrain.
Through the acquisition of ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe GmbH, MAHLE is expanding its expertise in the powertrain as a whole to include the transmission, a key component. This is significant because the trend in electric vehicles is toward integrated drive systems.
This move allows MAHLE to tap into additional development competence in this field, thus putting it in a position to offer its customers integrated systems solutions for the powertrain from a single source, including transmission design. “The acquisition is another important step in the expansion of MAHLE’s product portfolio and on its path to become a systems provider for all powertrain technologies,” says Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of MAHLE, in a press release.
Integrated drive systems have decisive advantages over individual modules, such as the drive motor, transmission, or power electronics. Their components are coordinated, their construction can be more compact, and they can also be used more flexibly in different vehicle types.
ZG-Zahnräder und Getriebe GmbH is a service provider in the field of powertrain engineering and has particular expertise in gearing technology. The company was founded in 2008 as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich. Its approximately 40 employees support automobile manufacturers and suppliers throughout the entire development process.
