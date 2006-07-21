Electronics Production | July 21, 2006
Precise Biometrics receives an order worth 2 MEUR
Precise Biometrics AB has for the first time won a procurement regarding passports with Match-on-Card with fingerprint biometrics. The order was received via the partner Worldwide Trust. The project includes licensing of Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology that will be integrated in the passports.
Precise Biometrics is a member of the consortium that has won the procurement for biometric passports. The order is worth about SEK 20 million and includes licenses for Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology for more than 5 million passports. The delivery of licenses started in June and the deployment of passports will start during the second half of 2006 and is anticipated to continue until 2012.
"We have for some time communicated that this type of project is long-term and that it often takes several years before decisions are made, and now we can enjoy the results of our hard work. It is very exciting that, together with Worldwide Trust, be part of the first European country's deployment of passports with Match-on-Card. This order, further show, that our Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology, fulfill the requirements in large-scale national projects", says Christer Bergman, CEO and President at Precise Biometrics AB.
"We are very happy to have gained the trust to deliver a large passport project. Precise Biometrics' technology complement our products and systems well, and in this procurement the Precise Match-on-Card(TM) technology made a difference", says Stefan Jonsson, CEO at Worldwide Trust.
