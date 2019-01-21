© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Filtronic and Quintel Ink Distribution Deal

Maryland-based Filtronic has appointed Quintel USA Inc. as its exclusive distributor in North America to a number of Mobile Network Operators (MNO) for certain antenna products.

Quintel is headquartered in Rochester, New York, with offices in San Jose, California.



Additionally, Filtronic has entered into a separate MOU with Quintel’s parent company, Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation, under which the parties have identified areas of co-operation ranging from product co-development to manufacturing.



Quintel, a designer and manufacturer of antennas with a comprehensive sales channel in North America, has achieved approved vendor status with some of the major Tier 1 U.S. MNOs. Filtronic’s range of antennas is complementary to Quintel’s, with little overlap in the product line up.



The products covered by these agreements include Quasi-Omni and Panel antennas developed specifically for the U.S. market and include products for 4G/LTE and 5G Evolution applications for frequency ranges between 600MHz and 6GHz.