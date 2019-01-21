© Daimler

Mercedes-Benz Cars considers car assembly in Egypt

Mercedes-Benz Cars has plans to start a new assembly plant in Egypt. “Egypt is an attractive and competitive location for production and supporting logistics," says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

"With the planned local assembly we are confident to be able to expand our market position. Furthermore, with our broad-based product portfolio, our electric initiative as well as our expertise in respect of modern mobility concepts, we are ready to support the Egyptian authorities in related projects”, says Markus Schäfer, in a press release.



The company says that it is constantly the framework conditions in all markets and region in order to optimally respond to market and sales potential.



The passenger car assembly would be built by a local business partner. The planned localisation effort is being developed in close collaboration with the Egyptian government and was further concretised in recent discussions between Markus Schäfer and the President of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo and with the Prime Minister, Mostafa Kemal Madbouly, in Berlin.



“We welcome the decision of Mercedes-Benz to resume manufacturing and assembly of cars in Egypt, a step that reflects the improvement of the investment environment and the performance of business in Egypt, in the light of the implementation of the comprehensive economic reform program as well as the openness of Egypt to cooperate with the German company within the framework of its policies to develop the automotive industry in its various categories”, says the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, according to the press release.