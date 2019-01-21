© christian koenen

Christian Koenen expands production capacity

Demand for complex, highly precise printing tools for electronics manufacturing is constantly rising. In order to respond to this Munich-based technology company, Christian Koenen Group, is expanding production capacity in both Ottobrunn, Germany and Györ, Hungary.

The field of component assembly is subject to increasingly stringent requirements due to the continuing miniaturisation of components, larger spectrum of components and greater precision and reliability requirements. Demand for traceability and quality inspection documentation is also rising.



“To ensure that we can continue to meet our customers’ quality and delivery time requirements in the future, we have expanded our production capacity at our sites in Ottobrunn, Germany, and Györ, Hungary,” says Michael Brianda, Managing Director of the Christian Koenen Group, in a press release.



New marking lasers for applying engravings and barcodes, together with manufacturing machinery to produce 3D and stepped stencils, were recently installed in Ottobrunn and Györ.



“Our customers around the globe rely on the expert advice of our teams, the high level of precision and quality of our products, and our short delivery times,” continues Michael Brianda. “We have made our deliveries significantly more reliable by increasing the redundancy between our production facilities in Ottobrunn and Györ with strategic investments.”