© Tesla Electronics Production | January 21, 2019
Tesla starts the year with layoffs – 3000 employees to go
In an open letter to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk says that the electric carmaker is laying off 7% of its full-time employee headcount.
“As we all experienced first-hand, last year was the most challenging in Tesla’s history. However, thanks to your efforts, 2018 was also the most successful year in Tesla’s history,” the CEO starts off the letter. And it was a successful year for the auto company, Tesla delivered almost as many cars as it did in all of 2017 during the last quarter alone; and looking at the entire year, Tesla delivered nearly as many cars as if had in its entire existence before that. However, looking ahead the company is facing a number of challenges. One of these challenges takes the form om established car companies moving into the electric arena with full force. “While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people. Tesla has only been producing cars for about a decade and we’re up against massive, entrenched competitors. The net effect is that Tesla must work much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products,” the CEO writes. As a result of the challenges that the company is facing, Tesla has made the choice to reduce full-time employee headcount by approximately 7% (according to Mr. Musk Tesla grew by 30% last year, which is more than it can support) and retain only the most critical temps and contractors. Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months. Higher volume and manufacturing design improvements are crucial for the company to achieve the economies of scale required to manufacture the standard range, standard interior Model 3 at USD 35’000 and still be a viable company. The staff reduction of 7% corresponds to approximately 3'150 of Tesla's approximately 45'000 employees.
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
