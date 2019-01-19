© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Admiral Cable Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to New Mexico

Taiwan-based Admiral Cable ended 2018 by announcing it will expand to Santa Teresa, New Mexico, with new construction of a 65,000 square foot facility.

Phase 1 of the investment is estimated at USD 50 million, and plans call for an added 110,000 square feet that will be operational by early 2020. Admiral Cable, maker of assembled electrical cords, power supplies and other industrial cables and wires for consumer and industrial markets, expects to hire 342 employees. In a published statement, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez said she connected with Admiral Cable last summer while on a trip to Taiwan, and the relationship developed from there. The state will provide up to USD 3.92 million in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funding for the expansion. T. C. Huang, chairman and CEO of I-sheng Electric Wire & Cable, a majority shareholder of Admiral Cable, said in a statement, “Admiral Cable is excited to on-shore domestic manufacturing capacity in New Mexico. Santa Teresa affords us greater proximity to our customers with efficient market access, supply chain efficiencies and high-quality labor.” Admiral Cable owns and operates nearly a dozen manufacturing facilities across Asia.