Thomas Marschall new president of Precise Biometrics AB

Precise Biometrics' board of directors has named Thomas Marschall as President and CEO, effective November 1. Thomas will start already on September 1, and work parallel with our current President and CEO Christer Bergman to secure a smooth transition.

Thomas, who is 39, has previously served as CEO for Synkron A/S an international software company where he increased the sales by more than 300% over a four-year period.

Before that, he was with the Maersk Group, "a Danish Fortune Top 500 company" and was General Manager for Maersk Environmental Technology for three years. During this period sales increased significantly and the company began operating with a profit after just two years. Thomas has a strong background in marketing, sales and leadership.



"We're very happy to have been able to recruit Thomas. He has solid experience and his skills correspond very well with the profile we sought for the position. I'm convinced that his experience and background will be an excellent fit for Precise Biometrics and will contribute to our future development," says Lars Grönberg, chairman of the board for Precise Biometrics. "To also be able to keep Christer in the company means that the transition and transfer of responsibility can be conducted in a manner that will be very beneficial for the company. Furthermore, Christer' will keep his position as member of the board of directors and thereby we keep his expertise and contact network in the company", says Lars Grönberg in closing.



"It's going to be very interesting and exciting to lead Precise Biometrics into the next phase. The company is well-positioned and has an excellent product portfolio with many good trademarks, and that it is also world-leading in the Match-on-Card field makes my new position feel very encouraging," says Thomas Marschall.



"The time is right to pass the torch, and being able to help with introducing Thomas to the biometric business is very important for me. As an owner and member of the board, being able to continue to contribute and follow the company closely will be very interesting," says Christer Bergman, President and CEO of Precise Biometrics.