© demarco dreamstime.com General | January 18, 2019
Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Plan
Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place to expand its operations in Northwest Indiana, resulting in the creation of up to 54 new jobs in the next two years.
Nearly USD 7 million will be invested at the company’s facility in Valparaiso to expand its operations. To accommodate the growth, the Illinois-based company, which also has two facilities in Elkhart, Indiana, will add 82,000 square feet to its existing 126,000-square-foot plant and install additional production equipment. The Valparaiso location recently became ISO 9001 certified for its quality management system.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2022, with commissioning planned to begin in late 2020. Training and incremental hiring for the expanded facility are expected to begin in mid-2020.
"Indiana's pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce, along with the state's diversified manufacturing sector, create a winning solution for companies like Lake Cable," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "Lake Cable’s commitment to continuing its growth and job creation here in Indiana will help strengthen the northwest Indiana region’s business community and create more opportunities for Hoosier workers.”
Indiana is home to 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five jobs. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 107,300 new jobs since July 2009, ranking it second in the nation and growing at a rate of 25%.
Lake Cable is a privately-held, fourth-generation wire and cable manufacturer with over 450 employees and five facilities in the Midwest and Florida.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2022, with commissioning planned to begin in late 2020. Training and incremental hiring for the expanded facility are expected to begin in mid-2020.
"Indiana's pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce, along with the state's diversified manufacturing sector, create a winning solution for companies like Lake Cable," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "Lake Cable’s commitment to continuing its growth and job creation here in Indiana will help strengthen the northwest Indiana region’s business community and create more opportunities for Hoosier workers.”
Indiana is home to 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five jobs. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 107,300 new jobs since July 2009, ranking it second in the nation and growing at a rate of 25%.
Lake Cable is a privately-held, fourth-generation wire and cable manufacturer with over 450 employees and five facilities in the Midwest and Florida.
Admiral Cable Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to New Mexico Taiwan-based Admiral Cable ended 2018 by announcing it will expand to Santa Teresa...
Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar... Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place...
Epec Strikes Deal with Lavallee Machining Epec LLC has agreed to purchase certain assets from Lavallee Machining, a...
Blackstone to invest €200 million in German battery production Swiss based Blackstone Resources AG announces that is setting up a new subsidiary – Blackstone Research GmbH – in the city of Erfurt in Germany, with the aim to start manufacturing EV batteries close to the European...
Wiliot Scores Series B Funding for Battery-Free Bluetooth Sensor Tags On the heels of its recent demonstration of the sticker-sized Bluetooth sensor...
Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing... Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies...
SMTC Corp receives contract from the United States Navy EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that its subsidiary, MC Test Services, was recently...
Plexus kicks off 2019 with a strong first quarter During the EMS provider’s first quarter for the fiscal year 2019 the company recorded revenues...
Stoneridge appoints new president for electronics division Stoneridge Inc. has appointed Laurent Borne as president of the Electronics Division of...
Éolane opens its new plant in Estonia Electronics manufacturer, Éolane, announces that its subsidiary in Estoria, Éolane Tallinn AS, has opened its new manufacturing plant in Lasnamäe; to where its entire production was transferred at the end of last year.
Osram Divests NA-based SLS; WESCO Increases Foothold WESCO International Inc. has announced the acquisition of certain assets of Sylvania...
Drone Aviation Secures Multi-Million Dollar Award, Plans Expansion of... Drone Aviation Holding Corp. has been selected by an as-yet-unnamed prime...
Profound Medical starts cooperation with Scanfil EMS provider, Scanfil, announces that it has signed an agreement with Medical...
A sharper price decline of nearly 20% is expected for 1Q19 in DRAM market The overall price trend in the DRAM market has been stable in December, showing no...
Amphenol Invotec secures Nadcap approval for its Telford site PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec, announces that its Telford site has been awarded...
Bentec finds a distribution partner in Detech Europe Bentec Ltd is partnering with Detech Europe Ltd to sell its range of Surface Mount...
Oregon, Ireland and Israel on Intel’s Map for Manufacturing Site... In an effort to evolve from a PC- to data-centric company and deliver solutions that process...
LG Electronics and AEye Partnering to Deliver Solutions to ADAS Market Multinational electronics company LG Electronics (LG) and AEye, maker of artificial...
VW Expanding Chattanooga Plant for North American EV Rollout Forging ahead with its electric-car offensive, Volkswagen has announced that the company’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, which began operations in 2011, will produce vehicles based on their modular electric toolkit MEB...
Swedish electric car company Nevs gets a new main owner Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande Group has acquired 51% of the shares in Nevs AB in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news