Indiana’s Lake Cable Starts 2019 with Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Plan

Lake Cable LLC, a privately-held wire and cable manufacturer, ended 2018 with plans in place to expand its operations in Northwest Indiana, resulting in the creation of up to 54 new jobs in the next two years.

Nearly USD 7 million will be invested at the company’s facility in Valparaiso to expand its operations. To accommodate the growth, the Illinois-based company, which also has two facilities in Elkhart, Indiana, will add 82,000 square feet to its existing 126,000-square-foot plant and install additional production equipment. The Valparaiso location recently became ISO 9001 certified for its quality management system.



Construction is expected to be complete in 2022, with commissioning planned to begin in late 2020. Training and incremental hiring for the expanded facility are expected to begin in mid-2020.



"Indiana's pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce, along with the state's diversified manufacturing sector, create a winning solution for companies like Lake Cable," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "Lake Cable’s commitment to continuing its growth and job creation here in Indiana will help strengthen the northwest Indiana region’s business community and create more opportunities for Hoosier workers.”



Indiana is home to 8,500 manufacturing facilities and the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., supporting one in five jobs. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 107,300 new jobs since July 2009, ranking it second in the nation and growing at a rate of 25%.



Lake Cable is a privately-held, fourth-generation wire and cable manufacturer with over 450 employees and five facilities in the Midwest and Florida.