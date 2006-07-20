38% of all electronics output<br>comes from Asia Pacific

During the last ten years Asia Pacific has grown in electronics output from 20% to 38% of the global manufacturing, according to arm.com.

During the same period of time China has grown from having 3% of the total electronics output in 1995 to hold 16% of the global electronics output. Other countries in the region such as South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are all ranked in the top 10 countries globally in terms of production.