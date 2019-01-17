© Piksel Dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 17, 2019
Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Center
Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies, a Mirabel-based manufacturing services provider specialized in electronic circuit assembly.
Varitron, which owns plants in Saint-Hubert and Granby, Québec, and Hudson, New Hampshire, plans to immediately integrate the Mirabel acquisition into its operations. In an email, a spokesperson for Varitron told Evertiq that this fourth site will function as a “rapid prototype manufacturing center” and will focus on providing fast prototyping services to clients immediately. Additionally, small batch production will be considered when they can ensure that no disruption will occur to the company’s primary mandate on prototyping services. Currently, one production line is in place at Mirabel, and a second line will be added in the next six months.
"Varitron always invests in its manufacturing plans on a yearly basis. This site will be treated the same way. Two parameters will drive investment at that site: prototyping speed and capabilities enhancements to perform," the spokesperson added. With this in mind, the company estimates an annual investment of between USD 250,000 and 500,000.
In addition to small-batch and increased prototyping capabilities, job creation is also on the horizon. While the transaction calls for all 15 positions in XCELSIA and its facility in Mirabel to be maintained, Varitron President and CEO Michel Farley said in a press release that; “The strategic position on Montréal’s North Shore enables us to better serve the Greater Ottawa Region and access a broader pool of talent, which is a significant advantage in these times of global labor shortage.”
The company spokesperson also told Evertiq, “Job creation will come from workload and growth. The actual reality of the labor shortage is becoming a constant challenge when growth arises. This site is in the middle of a high-skills ecosystem of potential employees.”
Varitron is one of Canada’s largest EMS companies, fulfilling electronic product assembly for such industries as smart grids, military, optics, aeronautics, transportation, security, telecommunications, automated systems and medical support. Prior to the acquisition of the fourth facility in Mirabel, Varitron’s three plants operated a total of 11 SMT lines.
"Varitron always invests in its manufacturing plans on a yearly basis. This site will be treated the same way. Two parameters will drive investment at that site: prototyping speed and capabilities enhancements to perform," the spokesperson added. With this in mind, the company estimates an annual investment of between USD 250,000 and 500,000.
In addition to small-batch and increased prototyping capabilities, job creation is also on the horizon. While the transaction calls for all 15 positions in XCELSIA and its facility in Mirabel to be maintained, Varitron President and CEO Michel Farley said in a press release that; “The strategic position on Montréal’s North Shore enables us to better serve the Greater Ottawa Region and access a broader pool of talent, which is a significant advantage in these times of global labor shortage.”
The company spokesperson also told Evertiq, “Job creation will come from workload and growth. The actual reality of the labor shortage is becoming a constant challenge when growth arises. This site is in the middle of a high-skills ecosystem of potential employees.”
Varitron is one of Canada’s largest EMS companies, fulfilling electronic product assembly for such industries as smart grids, military, optics, aeronautics, transportation, security, telecommunications, automated systems and medical support. Prior to the acquisition of the fourth facility in Mirabel, Varitron’s three plants operated a total of 11 SMT lines.
Wiliot Scores Series B Funding for Battery-Free Bluetooth Sensor Tags On the heels of its recent demonstration of the sticker-sized Bluetooth sensor...
Varitron Acquires XCELSIA, Plans Rapid Prototype Manufacturing... Canada’s Varitron, an integrated EMS provider, has acquired all assets of XCELSIA Technologies...
SMTC Corp receives contract from the United States Navy EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that its subsidiary, MC Test Services, was recently...
Plexus kicks off 2019 with a strong first quarter During the EMS provider’s first quarter for the fiscal year 2019 the company recorded revenues...
Stoneridge appoints new president for electronics division Stoneridge Inc. has appointed Laurent Borne as president of the Electronics Division of...
Éolane opens its new plant in Estonia Electronics manufacturer, Éolane, announces that its subsidiary in Estoria, Éolane Tallinn AS, has opened its new manufacturing plant in Lasnamäe; to where its entire production was transferred at the end of last year.
Osram Divests NA-based SLS; WESCO Increases Foothold WESCO International Inc. has announced the acquisition of certain assets of Sylvania...
Drone Aviation Secures Multi-Million Dollar Award, Plans Expansion of... Drone Aviation Holding Corp. has been selected by an as-yet-unnamed prime...
Profound Medical starts cooperation with Scanfil EMS provider, Scanfil, announces that it has signed an agreement with Medical...
A sharper price decline of nearly 20% is expected for 1Q19 in DRAM market The overall price trend in the DRAM market has been stable in December, showing no...
Amphenol Invotec secures Nadcap approval for its Telford site PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec, announces that its Telford site has been awarded...
Bentec finds a distribution partner in Detech Europe Bentec Ltd is partnering with Detech Europe Ltd to sell its range of Surface Mount...
Oregon, Ireland and Israel on Intel’s Map for Manufacturing Site... In an effort to evolve from a PC- to data-centric company and deliver solutions that process...
LG Electronics and AEye Partnering to Deliver Solutions to ADAS Market Multinational electronics company LG Electronics (LG) and AEye, maker of artificial...
VW Expanding Chattanooga Plant for North American EV Rollout Forging ahead with its electric-car offensive, Volkswagen has announced that the company’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, which began operations in 2011, will produce vehicles based on their modular electric toolkit MEB...
Swedish electric car company Nevs gets a new main owner Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande Group has acquired 51% of the shares in Nevs AB in...
Nokia to reduce Finnish workforce by 350 employees Finnish telecom company Nokia is reportedly getting ready to cut 350 jobs in Finland as the...
EMEA EMS industry set to exceed €35 billion by 2022 According to Reed Electronics Research’s latest analysis, revenues for the EMS industry in...
Volvo invests in wireless electric charging Volvo Group Venture Capital AB, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, announces that it has man an...
CEVA expands with new UK R&D centre CEVA, Inc. is opening a new research and development facility in Bristol, United...
ALL Circuits opens new facility in Mexico French EMS provider, ALL Circuits, is continuing its global expansion with the opening of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news