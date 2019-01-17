Southwest Systems signs rep agreement with Electrolube

Southwest Systems Technology has signed a representative agreement with Electrolube.

Under the new agreement, Southwest Systems will offer sales and support for Electrolube’s formulated chemical products for the electronics industry in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.



“We are delighted to welcome Southwest Systems Technology. We’re confident that their long-established professional presence and reputation combined with Electrolube’s electro-chemicals and level of technical support will prove to be a highly successful partnership,” says Randi Gates, General Manager at Electrolube, i a press release.



Electrolube specialises in the formulation of a specialist range of conformal coatings, potting and encapsulation compounds, thermal management solutions, contact lubricants, electronic cleaning products and maintenance and service aids.



Scott Fillebrown, Managing Director at Southwest Systems Technology, adds: “We are excited to be representing Electrolube. Their mix of products and dedication to customer support is a winning combination for our customers”