Stoneridge appoints new president for electronics division

Stoneridge Inc. has appointed Laurent Borne as president of the Electronics Division of Stoneridge, Inc. Borne will also retain the role of chief technology officer (CTO) which he was appointed to in August 2018.

"Laurent has consistently demonstrated process and systems leadership, with a focus on clarity of goals and objectives and a commitment to excellence," says Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, Stoneridge, Inc., in a press release. "Integrated systems and technology platforms are key drivers of growth for our company, which is why we have appointed Laurent to president of Stoneridge's Electronics Division. He will champion our continued transition from a components and parts supplier to a developer of innovative systems and solutions," DeGaynor adds. Laurent will begin transitioning to his new role immediately and will relocate to Solna, Sweden later this year. Borne will continue to report to DeGaynor.