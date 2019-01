© Eolane

Éolane opens its new plant in Estonia

Electronics manufacturer, √Čolane, announces that its subsidiary in Estoria, √Čolane Tallinn AS, has opened its new manufacturing plant in Lasnam√§e; to where its entire production was transferred at the end of last year.

The new 11’000 square metre plant building offers the company’s 500 people strong workforce new and more spacious working facilities than before.



“Our turnover has increased multi-fold in the recent years, and our next goal involves both the expansion of operation in our region and making further steps in the Nordic market. The new modern plant will provide excellent opportunities for expanding our production and increasing export,” says Antoine Yon, member of the board of √Čolane Tallinn AS, in a press release detailing the opening.



AS √Čolane Tallinn is the largest subsidiary of the French √Čolane Group; last year, its turnover reached EUR 68 million, which was one fifth of the entire group‚Äôs turnover. Exporting almost 100% of its production, the electronics enterprise in Lasnam√§e produces special-purpose communication devices and lighting components for the automotive industry.