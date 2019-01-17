© Eolane

Éolane opens its new plant in Estonia

Electronics manufacturer, Éolane, announces that its subsidiary in Estoria, Éolane Tallinn AS, has opened its new manufacturing plant in Lasnamäe; to where its entire production was transferred at the end of last year.

The new 11’000 square metre plant building offers the company’s 500 people strong workforce new and more spacious working facilities than before. “Our turnover has increased multi-fold in the recent years, and our next goal involves both the expansion of operation in our region and making further steps in the Nordic market. The new modern plant will provide excellent opportunities for expanding our production and increasing export,” says Antoine Yon, member of the board of Éolane Tallinn AS, in a press release detailing the opening. AS Éolane Tallinn is the largest subsidiary of the French Éolane Group; last year, its turnover reached EUR 68 million, which was one fifth of the entire group’s turnover. Exporting almost 100% of its production, the electronics enterprise in Lasnamäe produces special-purpose communication devices and lighting components for the automotive industry.