Drone Aviation Secures Multi-Million Dollar Award, Plans Expansion of Manufacturing

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. has been selected by an as-yet-unnamed prime contractor under an initial USD 3.8 million award and solidified its cash position with the closing of an initial USD 2 million in equity capital to support the recently awarded contract.

The partner, an ISO 9001-certified contract manufacturer will support the company to meet its customer’s delivery schedules throughout 2019. In anticipation of potential growth, the new manufacturing facility has access to over 100,000 square feet of additional production and warehousing space, including flight testing facilities.



Drone Aviation will continue its proprietary manufacturing, software and electronics design, final assembly, as well as systems integration at its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. The company also intends to expand its manufacturing capacity through the lease of an additional facility in Florida, and current headquarters in Jacksonville will support additional engineering and product assembly operations required to fulfill obligations under the recently awarded contract.



Jay Nussbaum, Chairman and CEO of Drone Aviation said, “Supported by new funding, strategic investments in ISO-certified contract manufacturing, the expansion of our facilities and the recruitment of experienced personnel, we are reshaping our company into one able to scale-up to the potential we see ahead of us and meet the demands of our current, new and future customers.”



Drone Aviation spokesperson Michael Glickman said at this time, the personnel required to approve disclosure of the additional details, such as the contractor’s name, are furloughed due to the current government shutdown.