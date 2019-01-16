© Scanfil

Profound Medical starts cooperation with Scanfil

EMS provider, Scanfil, announces that it has signed an agreement with Medical technology company, Profound Medical Corp.

Scanfil will be part of making Profound’s new cancer treatment equipment, which combines MRI and ultrasound for better and more precise treatment.



“Securing a reliable and experienced manufacturer is crucial as we expect interest in, and adoption of, our technology to grow in 2019 and beyond,” says Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO, in a press release. “We are looking forward to working with Scanfil as we continue to pursue growth opportunities for our products, which we believe could fulfill unmet needs of doctors and patients alike.”



“I am happy that Profound Medical selected us to be their long-term partner. The company is very interesting, and their products are extremely innovative. We were selected due to our vertical integration service concept and capability to master material management, electronics and sheet metal manufacturing, final integration, testing, etc. This is again a good example that our strategy in the contract manufacturing market is right for us and it works”, adds Timo Sonninen, Vice President, Sales.