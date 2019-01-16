© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Amphenol Invotec secures Nadcap approval for its Telford site

PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec, announces that its Telford site has been awarded Nadcap accreditation, which complements the Nadcap Merit status already awarded to the company's Tamworth site.

Nadcap is an internationally-recognised accreditation system, administered by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), covering all of the key manufacturing and production processes used within the aerospace industry.



Having both of its sites now accredited by Nadcap is consistent with Amphenol Invotec’s Aerospace market focus and will provide increased flexibility in sourcing decisions for its customers.



“Nadcap is a tough accreditation to achieve and is one of the key ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those companies which excel at manufacturing quality product. The process is widely considered to be the aerospace industry’s most stringent process capability audit and there has been a tremendous amount of hard work that has gone into achieving this approval. Everyone at the Telford site should be very proud of this achievement,” says Mark Hasdell, Head of Quality at Amphenol Invotec, in a press release.