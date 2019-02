© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Finnish telecom company Nokia is reportedly getting ready to cut 350 jobs in Finland as the company is looking to save about EUR 700 million by next year.

“The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia’s long-term competitiveness,” Tommi Uitto, head of the company’s Finnish operations, according to a Reuters report. Back in October Evertiq reported about the company’s plans to accelerate progress in its strategic growth areas, sharpen customer focus and significantly reduce costs – something that will result in layoffs. However, the company never disclosed how many employees this would impact. The savings programme will reportedly also affect other countries, however the timetable for this as well as the specific measures will vary depending on local legislation, according to a report from Finland's national public broadcasting company, Yle.