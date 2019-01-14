© ALL Circuits

ALL Circuits opens new facility in Mexico

French EMS provider, ALL Circuits, is continuing its global expansion with the opening of their latest factory in Guadalajara, Mexico.

ALL Circuits has recognized a demand to have a larger global manufacturing footprint and particularly a requirement to manufacture in the Americas for that market. To serve that need and as part of the company’s international growth strategy, ALL Circuits is now operating a facility in Guadalajara, Mexico with the same equipment, software and consumables set as their other facilities in France and Tunisia.



“We chose Guadalajara for the quality of the talent here and the infrastructure that allows us to support our global accounts directly in the Americas. Using the same equipment and processes allows us to quickly and seamlessly move products from one location to another, making us more agile and responsive,” says General Manager of ALL Circuits’ factory in Mexico, Pascal Aubois, in a press release.



Bruno Racault, CEO of ALL Circuits, adds “It’s very exciting for us to be in Mexico inaugurating our own facility. We have one of the most automated plants in Europe and our investment in this new plant reflects our desire to replicate that and to drive the same standards of manufacturing regardless if the products are in automotive, medical, industry or IoT.”