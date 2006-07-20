Memory chip makers sued for price fixing

Seven computer memory chip makers have been sued by 34 US attorneys for price fixing.

Infineon Technologies, Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Mosel Vitelic, Nanya Technology, Elpida Memory and NEC Electronics America are named as the defendants. Also named as defendants were certain subsidiaries that sold and distributed DRAM chips in the U.S.



According to CircuitsAssembly Infineon, Hynix, Micron, along with Samsung, control roughly 70% of the U.S. market.



"The defendants in this case conspired to rig the U.S. market for this essential computer product, working together to keep prices artificially high," California Attorney General Bill Lockyer said in a statement. "In the process, they victimized individual consumers, governmental agencies, schools and taxpayers."