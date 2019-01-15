© jirsak dreamstime.com

CEVA expands with new UK R&D centre

CEVA, Inc. is opening a new research and development facility in Bristol, United Kingdom.

The new R&D centre will enable CEVA to access the engineering talent the city has to offer, strengthening its R&D capabilities and expediting the development of new digital signal processing and AI products, a press release reads.



“We are very pleased to announce this expansion of our R&D efforts with the opening of this new design center. Bristol has one of the strongest talent bases in the U.K. for digital signal processing, with many highly-skilled and experienced engineers,” says Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. “This new team will allow us to better address the growing demand for our portfolio of leading-edge signal processing IPs and reinforces our position as the world’s leading licensor of IP for intelligent, connected devices.”