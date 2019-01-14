© SpaceX

SpaceX need to become leaner – laying off 10% of workforce

Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX will reportedly reduce its workforce by 10% as the company is facing “extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead.”

“To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations”, a company spokesman told Reuters in an email.



The company has, according to its own website, more than 6’000 employees; meaning that the layoffs will affect about 600 employees.