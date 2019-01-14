© SpaceX Electronics Production | January 14, 2019
SpaceX need to become leaner – laying off 10% of workforce
Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX will reportedly reduce its workforce by 10% as the company is facing “extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead.”
“To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations”, a company spokesman told Reuters in an email.
The company has, according to its own website, more than 6’000 employees; meaning that the layoffs will affect about 600 employees.
The company has, according to its own website, more than 6’000 employees; meaning that the layoffs will affect about 600 employees.
ALL Circuits opens new facility in Mexico French EMS provider, ALL Circuits, is continuing its global expansion with the opening of...
SpaceX need to become leaner – laying off 10% of workforce Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX will reportedly reduce its workforce by 10% as the...
Global smartphone production volume may decline 5% in 2019 Global smartphone production volume for 2019 is expected to be 1.41 billion units, a decrease of 3.3% compared with 2018, according to the latest report by TrendForce.
Jaguar Land Rover continues its transformation - laying off 4'500 Jaguar Land Rover has outlined the next phase of its ‘Charge and Accelerate’, the company’s ongoing transformation programme; which aims to deliver GBP 2.5 billion in cost reductions and cashflow improvements over...
Season Group enters the IoT market Hong Kong-based Electronics Manufacturer, Season Group, announces the launch of ots...
Watch what Tesla’s assembly process for Model 3 looks like Tesla tweeted a video of the assembly process for the car manufacturer's Model 3 to...
LC Chem invests heavily in Chinese battery manufacturing The company says that it is planning to invest EUR 934 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) to...
DENSO opens Montréal innovation lab in Canada DENSO says it has opened a satellite research and development (R&D) lab in...
Capitala invests in Freedom Electronics Asset management firm, Capitala Group, says that it recently invested a combination...
AWS successfully transitions to latest ISO 13485:2016 EMS provider, AWS Electronics, has successfully transition to the latest revision of the quality...
Platinum Equity to acquire Singapore based PCI Limited Investment firm, Platinum Equity, says that Pagani Holding III Limited, an indirectly...
Elos Medtech to transfer business operations to Bruel & Kjaer Elos Medtech announces that it has signed an agreement with Bruel & Kjaer for the...
Harju Elekter's subsidiary books large order AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, has received an order to deliver...
Troubles on the horizon for Swedish Ericsson The Swedish telecom company’s segment, Digital Services, is not moving along as planned, and the Business Support System (BSS) areas is not showing the progress it needs, thus jeopardising the entire Digital Services segment’s...
New management appointments at Enics Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice...
Daimler invests heavily in automated trucks EUR 500 million, that how much the automotive giant is investing over the next years in its global...
GPV finalises the acquisition of Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider says that it has finalised the deal, announced on 31st of October...
MiR to optimise Faurecia's internal logistics globally Mobile Industrial Robots has entered into a strategic collaboration with automotive...
East West Manufacturing acquires General Microcircuits East West Manufacturing, LLC. says that the company has acquired General Microcircuits...
China wafer production capacity growth fastest in world Unwavering in its drive to build a strong, self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain...
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news